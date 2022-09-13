Quebec Liberals propose tax credits to reduce energy consumption

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says it wants to give homeowners up to $10,000 for renovations that reduce electricity consumption.

The party says it hopes to reduce the electricity use of Quebecers by 16 terawatt-hours in order to power a potential hydrogen production project that is expected to be energy intensive.

The Liberals add they want to resurrect the RénoVert program, abolished by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) when it was elected to power in 2018.

Returns for the renovation tax credit program are estimated at $800 million, or $200 million per year for four years, starting in 2023-2024, as revealed at the PLQ's financial framework unveiling two weeks ago.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.