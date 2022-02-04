Quebec continues to witness declining COVID-19 hospitalizations, though the province continues to report dozens of deaths due to the disease as the fifth wave continues.

Quebec reported on Friday that hospitalizations are now at 2,541, down 96 from 24 hours ago. The health ministry said there were 200 new patients who checked in for treatment and 296 discharged.

Intensive care unit numbers also dropped to 184, a decrease of seven with 20 patients being transferred or admitted to ICUs, and 27 discharged.

The province also added 42 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 13,420 since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported 3,400 new positive infections from PCR tests, bringing that total to 875,429. That number is not the true total, as PCR testing is reserved for priority cases and is thus lower than the total number of infections.

Of the total infections, 823,271 people have recovered, 4,497 more than on Thursday.

There have now been 55,984 self-declared rapid tests including 42,627 positive cases, including 991 tests declared on Thursday, 736 of which were positive.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 38,738 active COVID-19 cases.

On Feb. 2, a total of 30,530 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 44,904 doses of vaccine, including 44,230 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 17,883,790 doses of vaccine have been administered, and 283,334 Quebecers have received their doses out of province.