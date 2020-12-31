MONTREAL -- On the final day of 2020, Quebec confirmed COVID-19 cases shot past 200,000, as the province reported a record single-day increase of 2,819 people testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

With the new cases, Quebec has reported 202,641 positive novel coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic in March.

In addition, 62 more people are reported to have died due to the disease including 22 deaths in the past 24 hours, 29 deaths between Dec. 24 and Dec. 29, seven deaths before Dec. 24, and four deaths that occurred at an unknown date.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting that 2,002 more people have recovered from the disease bringing that total to 172,047.

The institute reports that there are 22,367 active cases in the province.

The year ends with a positive note for Quebec's health-care workers, as the province reported that there are 36 fewer people receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for COVID-19 bringing that total down to 1,175. Of those, 165 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of 13.

On Wednesday, health-care professionals administered 3,942 vaccinations. A total of 29,250 vaccines have been administered thus far.

On Dec. 29, 36,620 samples were analyzed bringing the total number of tests administered in the province to 4,882,251.

Quebec will not release its daily COVID-19 updates on Jan. 1 or Jan. 2, and will only provide overall numbers of cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Jan. 3.