MONTREAL -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec continues to stay near the highest they've been since the pandemic began, with authorities reporting 1,470 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now 146,532 and the province's numbers have increased by an average of 1,377 per day over the past week.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health reports that there are now 13,197 active COVID-19 cases, and that 982 more people have recovered from the disease for a total of 126,179.

Quebec also reported that 30 more people have died due to the disease with 12 deaths occurring in the past 24 hours, 12 between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1, and six before Nov. 26.

Since the pandemic began, 7,155 people have died due to COVID-19.