MONTREAL -- Quebec Conservative MP Steven Blaney will not seek another term in the next federal election.

The federal MP for Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis said Thursday on his Facebook page that he had informed Tory leader Erin O'Toole, 'without a twinge of regret, but after careful consideration,’ of his intention not to run again.

The 56-year-old politician has been the Conservative MP for this riding since 2006.

“I consider myself extremely privileged to have enjoyed the trust of the people of the riding for over 15 years," he said Thursday.

Blaney said he was particularly proud of the accomplishments, “whether it be the numerous infrastructure projects such as the Lévis Convention Centre, the relocation of the Patro de Lévis, the natural gas project in Bellechasse or the safeguarding of the Lévis shipyard.”

“On the national scene, I was able to serve our brave veterans in Stephen Harper's government and then, in charge of public security, implement more effective measures to fight terrorism and put victims more at the heart of our justice system,” he said.

“I am now ready to write a new chapter in my life and take on more challenges. I am confident that a seasoned team will be able to continue the ever-changing political challenge and keep the riding in the Conservative fold to stay the course for sustainable prosperity.”

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 15, 2021.