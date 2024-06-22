Renting in Montreal: fed up tenants feel they're being overcharged
The housing crisis means many tenants feel they are being overcharged for rent since apartments are in such high demand.
A few banded together to make their voices heard but are fearful that speaking out could lead to eviction.
Along Bouchette Street in Côte-des-Neiges, basement parking garages have been converted into apartments.
"It doesn't seem like it's up to code. It doesn't seem very sanitary," said David McDuff of the grassroots community group Au combat chez soi, which has been encouraging tenants to work together.
"We try to do on-the-ground organizing directly with tenants to be able to bring them together and give them methods of communication, spaces where they can get together, and decide collectively on their living conditions."
Mackroc Corporation owns the buildings on Bouchette and did not respond to CTV News' request for comment.
McDuff says the owners don't want him around.
"They yell at us. They're very aggressive. They call the police on us when we try to have a meeting with the tenants," he said.
Bobby Bendahan has rented the same apartment in NDG for 13 and says it hasn't been peaceful.
"I've been subjected to all kinds of strange, weird, illegal treatments by my landlord. Constantly pursued, constantly harassed, mostly for me to leave so he can rent the apartment for a bit more," Bendahan said.
One tenant who didn't want her name published out of fear of reprisal says she is already facing retaliation from the landlord for standing up for her tenant rights.
"I learned through the years that it's because the arguments he brings forward are so ridiculous that they will not hold in court. So the last time I did show up to court, I said, no, I am showing up to court, and I won my case, smashingly," she said.
Another tenant who didn't want to be named says he's being overcharged but has no choice because he has nowhere else to go during this housing crisis.
"Before I moved there, it was worth less than $800. And now it's coming to be $1,300 and it's isn't fair because the apartment never received any maintenance, never received any modification. I took the apartment in the same condition as the people that lived there before," he said.
Bahaa Musa, a tenant and housing advocate, says that for vulnerable people, an eviction can be a death sentence.
"I've seen some people in his condition die on the street; I worked in a homeless shelter and saw a man with cirrhosis two days before he died," he said.
Musa wants the collective rights of tenants to be recognized.
"You start by filing individually. That means you send an individual warning letter to the landlord, even though you can use the same model through the letter and just have different people sign their own. And you say, here's the problem, solve the problem within 10 days, or I'm going to go to the tribunal for an order to do the work and a rent reduction," said housing rights advocate Arnold Bennett.
"There are many cases where there are deadlines and the deadline is what takes priority, not what some joker tells you on the phone."
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Here's how much rain Montreal will get this weekend
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
Allergic to penicillin? You might want to get that checked
On paper, penicillin allergy is a common condition, with about 10 per cent of Canadians having one noted in their medical record. However, the reality is that very few of these diagnoses are accurate.
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
'Anxious about the future': Some job seekers in the Greater Toronto Area struggling to find work amid high unemployment rate
Hundreds of thousands of people in Toronto are either unemployed or underemployed. CTV News Toronto spoke with job seekers in the Toronto area who were looking for work amid the relatively high unemployment rate. Here are a few of those conversations, as well as advice from experts on how to improve your chances of landing a full-time job.
Catholic church in Halifax ordered to immediately close over safety concerns
A prominent church in Halifax has been ordered to close until further notice due to safety concerns with its steeple.
Presidential debate important moment to demonstrate 'the way our democracy works': U.S. ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says Thursday's presidential election between incumbent Democrat Joe Biden and his Republican rival former president Donald Trump will be 'an important moment in demonstrating the way our democracy works.'
Man trying to drown two children on Connecticut beach is stopped by officers, police say
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch, rainfall warning issued for Toronto: Environment Canada
A severe thunderstorm watch and a rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto and others parts of the GTA this afternoon with Environment Canada warning of torrential downpours and a risk of tornadoes.
-
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man seriously injured following collision while racing on Highway 417
Ottawa paramedics say a man was seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 417 Friday night.
-
Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa Saturday
A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa starting Saturday morning.
-
No injuries reported after car drives into Nepean home
Firefighters were called after a car drove into a home in Ottawa's west-end, causing serious damage on Friday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Man, 71, dies following stabbing in Fredericton: police
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
-
N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.
-
Mock communications disaster puts skills to the test
What would happen in the event of a city-wide wireless communication outage?
N.L.
-
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
OPINION
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
London
-
Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
-
Woman reported deceased as part of 'suspicious death' investigation
London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death." Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Around 2 a.m., police posted to social media that Sunset Road was closed at Fingal Line would be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Kitchener
-
Family of Kitchener man fatally shot by police calls for coroner’s inquest
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
-
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
-
Strawberries and teddy bears come together for festival at Wellington County museum
Teddy bears and strawberries shared the spotlight at a special Elora event.
Windsor
-
Woman found dead alongside three relatives remembered as selfless, caring mother
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
-
Chimczuk Museum uncorks Windsor’s whisky history with Beyond the Barrel exhibit
The Chimczuk Museum is pouring out the history of whisky and its connection to Windsor-Essex through the opening of a temporary exhibit titled “Beyond the Barrel: Windsor’s Whisky History.”
-
UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn visits Lakeshore to train students at Hybrid Training Academy
A UFC Hall of Fame inductee and one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts is in Lakeshore this weekend to host a special training seminar at Hybrid Training Academy.
Barrie
-
Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch in effect for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
-
Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
-
Four charged after drugs seized at Orillia residence
Four individuals have been charged with trafficking-related offences after a search warrant led to the seizing of drugs at a residence on Barrie Road in Orillia.
Vancouver
-
Capilano University campuses to remain closed over the weekend amid 'threat of violence'
Capilano University's North Vancouver campuses remained closed Saturday, as a police investigation into "a threat of violence against a student on campus" remained ongoing.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
-
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. First Nations involved in salmon farming demand apology from William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
-
'Nathan is going to change the world': Teenage science writer strives to inspire positivity and curiosity
Nathan Hellner-Mestelman seems like an ordinary teenager walking down the hall of his high school, until he shares his extraordinary appreciation for static on the radio.
Winnipeg
-
Three arrested in two separate homicide investigations: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
New tennis courts coming to southwest Winnipeg park
Southwest Winnipeg will soon have two new tennis courts for people to enjoy.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP party leadership
Naheed Nenshi won the party leadership of the Alberta NDP Saturday.
-
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
-
OPINION
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP party leadership
Naheed Nenshi won the party leadership of the Alberta NDP Saturday.
-
Oilers on verge of Stanley Cup win after improbable comeback
A storybook Stanley Cup win is there for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Alberta town loses half its family doctors, declares health-care crisis
A west-central Alberta community has declared a local health-care crisis to try to bolster its sagging numbers of family doctors.
Regina
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
-
Vehicle fire on roof of Regina parkade sparks investigation
Investigation is underway after fire crews discovered two vehicles burning on the roof of a parkade in downtown Regina on Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man dies after car hit him on electric scooter
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon 'Rock Your Roots' Walk breaks personal record with thousands attendees
A sea of orange stretched as far as the eye could see along Saskatoon's riverfront as a record-breaking 5,000-plus people took part in the 'Rock Your Roots' Walk on Friday.