Here's how much rain Montreal will get this weekend

After a record-breaking heat wave last week, Montreal is expected to get drenched in heavy downpours this weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a rainfall warning for most of southern Quebec and Ontario.

The Greater Montreal Area could get between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain from Saturday night into Sunday evening. The rain could be heavy at times.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," reads a weather bulletin from ECCC issued Saturday morning.

Weekend forecast

The forecast for Saturday is calling for a high of 24 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers. With the humidex it will feel like 27 and the UV index will be 6 or high.

The rain begins at around midnight with possible thunderstorms overnight. About 10 to 20 millimetres of rain is expected with the low dipping to 18 C.

Things get hot and messy on Sunday with heavy rain and a risk of thunderstorms as well. The high will be 25 C but it will feel more like 34 during the day with the humidity factored in. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

The southwest winds will get stronger through the day, with gusts of up to 60 km/h near noon.

More rain is expected during the evening with a low of 16 C.

Conditions improve for Saint-Jean Baptiste Day

The weather outlook is looking much better for Monday as Quebecers celebrate Saint-Jean Baptiste Day. The weather agency is calling for a high of 27 C under sunny skies.

The low will be 17 C.