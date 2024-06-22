Police locate three people kidnapped from Old Montreal; 4th still missing
Three people who were kidnapped in Montreal Friday morning have been located.
Montreal police say that two women and one man, all in their early twenties, were found Saturday afternoon in good health.
Police would not say where the three people were found because they are still searching for one more person.
"The main suspect of the abduction, a man also in his early twenties is still missing. The search for his location continues," said Montreal police officer Veronique Dubuc.
The incident began around 4 a.m. Friday when someone called 9-1-1 about a fight inside an apartment building on de la Commune St. near St-Hubert St. in old Montreal.
Officers arriving at the scene were told that four people had been kidnapped, and a source told CTV News that a vehicle found later in the day in the suburb of Laval was likely connected to the abduction.
Investigators from the major crime unit are leading the search for the missing man.
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
Woman found dead alongside three relatives remembered as selfless, caring mother
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP party leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
Man trying to drown two children on Connecticut beach is stopped by officers, police say
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
B.C. First Nations involved in salmon farming demand apology from William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
Severe thunderstorm watch, rainfall warning end for Toronto
A severe thunderstorm watch and a rainfall warning previously issued for Toronto and others parts of the GTA Saturday have now ended.
'Discarded in the freezer': Owners reeling after death of 2 dogs under care of Toronto-area petsitter
After seeing her dog's body removed from a freezer a day after leaving him in the care of a petsitter, Jenuen Monroe wants answers.
Swastikas, racist graffiti spray painted on popular Kanata pathway
A popular pathway through the heart of Kanata has been turned into a corridor of vandalism.
Ottawa man seriously injured following collision while racing on Highway 417
Ottawa paramedics say a man was seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 417 Friday night.
Kingston business seeking compensation for revenue loss during LaSalle Causeway closure
The Bascule Bridge of the LaSalle Causeway has been demolished and finally opening a crucial path for marine traffic, but at least one cruise ship company is not satisfied.
Man, 71, dies following stabbing in Fredericton: police
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.
Mock communications disaster puts skills to the test
What would happen in the event of a city-wide wireless communication outage?
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
OPINION
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
Collison with deer sparks three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 11
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay released a video Friday of a three-vehicle crash in Callander, Ont., caused by a collision with a deer.
Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
Woman reported deceased as part of 'suspicious death' investigation
London police are investigating what has been described as a "suspicious death." Around 12 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to Wharncliffe Road north and Western Road for a medical emergency.
VIDEO
VIDEO Fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Around 2 a.m., police posted to social media that Sunset Road was closed at Fingal Line would be closed for several hours for the investigation.
Family of Kitchener man fatally shot by police calls for coroner’s inquest
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
57th annual Multicultural Festival underway in Kitchener
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
Woman found dead alongside three relatives remembered as selfless, caring mother
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
Chimczuk Museum uncorks Windsor’s whisky history with Beyond the Barrel exhibit
The Chimczuk Museum is pouring out the history of whisky and its connection to Windsor-Essex through the opening of a temporary exhibit titled “Beyond the Barrel: Windsor’s Whisky History.”
UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn visits Lakeshore to train students at Hybrid Training Academy
A UFC Hall of Fame inductee and one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts is in Lakeshore this weekend to host a special training seminar at Hybrid Training Academy.
Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch in effect for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
First-ever Pride event held in Alliston
As Pride month events continue throughout the region, on Saturday, the festivities were extra special in New Tecumseth.
Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
B.C. court overturns environmental board's ruling over 'apprehension of bias'
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in Vancouver
Thousands of spectators are expected to turn up to the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place this weekend on Vancouver’s False Creek.
Capilano University campuses to remain closed over the weekend amid 'threat of violence'
Capilano University's North Vancouver campuses remained closed Saturday, as a police investigation into "a threat of violence against a student on campus" remained ongoing.
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
Three people charged in two separate Manitoba homicides: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings take over parts of southern Manitoba
There is a chance for severe thunderstorms in much of southwestern Manitoba according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
OPINION
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
Oilers on verge of Stanley Cup win after improbable comeback
A storybook Stanley Cup win is there for the Edmonton Oilers.
Alberta town loses half its family doctors, declares health-care crisis
A west-central Alberta community has declared a local health-care crisis to try to bolster its sagging numbers of family doctors.
Parts of Sask. at 'high risk' for thunderstorms: Environment Canada
A large part of Saskatchewan is at a high risk for thunderstorms heading into Sunday, according to an outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Sask. experts predict $1 billion boost in yield potential due to rain conditions
Based on all of the rain the province has received this season, Economic Development Regina (EDR) is predicting a $1 billion boost in yield potential for cropland in southern Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon man on electric scooter killed in collision with alleged drunk driver
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
One killed following structure fire in North Battleford
An early morning fire that ripped through a structure in North Battleford claimed the life of one individual.
