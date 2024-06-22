Police locate three people kidnapped from Old Montreal; 4th still missing

Three people who were kidnapped in Montreal Friday morning have been located.

Montreal police say that two women and one man, all in their early twenties, were found Saturday afternoon in good health.

Police would not say where the three people were found because they are still searching for one more person.

"The main suspect of the abduction, a man also in his early twenties is still missing. The search for his location continues," said Montreal police officer Veronique Dubuc.

The incident began around 4 a.m. Friday when someone called 9-1-1 about a fight inside an apartment building on de la Commune St. near St-Hubert St. in old Montreal.

Officers arriving at the scene were told that four people had been kidnapped, and a source told CTV News that a vehicle found later in the day in the suburb of Laval was likely connected to the abduction.

Investigators from the major crime unit are leading the search for the missing man.