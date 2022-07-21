Quebec comedian Philippe Bond withdraws from public life amid sexual misconduct allegations

Quebec comedian Philippe Bond has announced he is stepping away from public life following the publication of an article in which several women accuse him of sexual misconduct.

The article, published in La Presse on Thursday, details alleged assaults by eight women.

In a short message posted to Bond's verified Instagram account, the comedian says he is "stunned" by what he read in the article.

He also states that he does not recognize the person described in it.

"Out of respect for my collaborators and employers who have been with me for years and because I want to avoid having to answer an avalanche of questions from journalists, I am withdrawing from everything: public life, radio and shows," he said.

Bond concluded his message by saying he is upset by what his children and wife now have to go through with him.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2022.