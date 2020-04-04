QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec City Police (SPVQ) officers have intervened 900 times since the start of the COVID-19 crisis when people did not comply with public health guidelines.

SPVQ chief Robert Pigeon reported that there were about 20 cases where people resisted the police at a news conference Friday. Their files were transferred to investigators and then to the director of criminal and penal prosecutions.

At the end of the investigations, those charged could be fined between $1,000 and $6,000.

The SPVQ says it responds to around 100 calls per day to those who are not abiding by instructions regarding COVID-19.