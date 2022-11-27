Quebec City firefighters called to five-alarm blaze at Hotel Acadia

Around 80 firefighters in Quebec City were called to a five-alarm blaze at Hotel Acadia on Sunday morning.

The fire department (SPICIQ) is advising citizens to avoid the Saint-Ursule St. area in the provincial capital as several streets are closed in the area.

#INCENDIE | 5e alarme | 43, rue Saint-Ursule | Hotel Acadia | Délestage à distance réalisé par @hydroquebec | 80 pompiers sur place | Éviter le secteur | Plusieurs rues de fermées pic.twitter.com/RSPzf2x17K — Service incendie de la Ville de Québec (@SPCIQ) November 27, 2022

The department reported that the fire was on the roof of the building, which was evacuated shortly after 11 a.m.

Hydro-Quebec cut the power in the area surrounding the hotel.

The department did not report any injuries.