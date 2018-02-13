

The Canadian Press





Francis Lafreniere will defend his NABO middleweight title against Albert Onolunose of Calgary on March 15 at the Montreal Casino, promoters GYM and Rixa announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Lafreniere (16-5-2), of Coteau-du-Lac, Que., has won 13 straight fights since a modest 3-5-2 start to his career. He earned the then-vacant North American title with a 10-round split decision victory over Uriel Gonzalez a year ago. He will defend the belt for the second time.

Lafreniere is ranked ninth by the World Boxing Organization and 15th by the International Boxing Federation and needs a win to move closer to contention for a world title bout.

Nigerian-born Onolunose (22-1-1), 37, won his first 18 fights but is 4-1-1 in his last six. He won Jan. 27 in Calgary by unanimous decision over Mexican Victor Palacios (16-16), who has fought in Canada eight times and lost them all.

The co-feature has Montreal-based middleweight Christian Mbilli (7-0, all by knockout) against Pavel Semjonov (22-8-2) of Estonia. Mbilli is coming off a victory Dec. 14 in France over Robert Swierzbinski.

Super-middleweight Shakeel Phinn (16-2) of Brossard, Que. will also be on the card against an opponent yet to be determined. Phinn is coming off an eight-round loss Dec. 7 by majority decision to Mexican Ramon Aguinaga.