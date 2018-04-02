

A Quebec anti-poverty group is worried about a provincial program that imposes financial penalties on welfare applicants who fail to look for work.

As of April 1, first-time welfare recipients are losing $224 of their $648 monthly sum if they do not intensively search for work, undergo job training and develop social skills.

If they do the training, they will receive $165 per month, but if they don't, they will receive roughly $424 a month.

Serge Petitclerc, a spokesman for a coalition of 30 Quebec organizations, says helping people find work is a good idea but they should not be forced to participate and be threatened with penalties.

He said current welfare payments don't allow people to live comfortably and that cutting payments will just make the situation worse.

Petitclerc said he is concerned about people who legitimately won't be able to participate because they may be illiterate, or have comprehension or mental health issues, or a criminal record.

“People will be left with about a third of what's considered the minimum necessary to cover basic living expenses -- rent, food, clothing and transportation,” said Petitclerc.

He called it ridiculous that the province is imposing the program now when the number of people receiving welfare is at its lowest level in 20 years.

A spokesperson for Employment Minister Francois Blais said before this program existed, people could be on welfare for 25 years without meeting an agent from Emploi-Quebec, but now they can meet someone who can help them come up with a personalized plan to get back into the work force.

With files from The Canadian Press