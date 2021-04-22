Advertisement
Quebec administers over 85,000 vaccine doses in one day, breaks record
People line up at walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in Montreal, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Quebecers 45 and over can now get the AstraZeneca vaccine across the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube praised the success of the province's vaccination campaign on Thursday reporting on Twitter that Wednesday was "another record-breaking day", with some 85,000 doses of vaccine administered.
About 30,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses were administered, and Dube said that more than 100,000 people have made appointments to get the AstraZeneca vaccine over the next seven days.
A graph posted on Twitter by the minister shows a steady growth in the number of doses administered daily since the start of the vaccination campaign.
"Quebec now has 11,000 trained vaccinators," Dube said, and "teams are ready to receive more vaccine."
Several provinces, including Quebec, say their vaccination campaigns are being slowed by Ottawa's inability to provide all the doses they could use.
