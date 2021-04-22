QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube praised the success of the province's vaccination campaign on Thursday reporting on Twitter that Wednesday was "another record-breaking day", with some 85,000 doses of vaccine administered.

About 30,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses were administered, and Dube said that more than 100,000 people have made appointments to get the AstraZeneca vaccine over the next seven days.

A graph posted on Twitter by the minister shows a steady growth in the number of doses administered daily since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Une autre journée record pour la vaccination hier:



✅85K doses administrées

✅Plus de 30K doses du vaccin AstraZeneca administrées

✅103K rendez-vous AstraZeneca pris sur les 7 prochains jours



Avec nos 11K vaccinateurs formés, les équipes sont prêtes à recevoir + de vaccins. pic.twitter.com/4j3DhgqWhH — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 22, 2021

"Quebec now has 11,000 trained vaccinators," Dube said, and "teams are ready to receive more vaccine."

Several provinces, including Quebec, say their vaccination campaigns are being slowed by Ottawa's inability to provide all the doses they could use.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.