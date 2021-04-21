MONTREAL -- A fifth variant type of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been detected in Quebec.

The health department in the Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec region reported Wednesday that the B.1.617 variant, first sequenced in India, has been reported.

"This is the first case associated with the Indian variant in Quebec," said CIUSSS de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Quebec information officer Julie Michaud.

The CIUSSS says the person who tested positive for the variant was already in isolation due to contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within their household.

The public health department in the region is now investigating the origin of the variant case.

"We will not provide information on the individual's place of residence," said Michaud. "The individual was vaccinated and has recovered."

The Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec region has reported 11 B.1.1.7 (U.K.) COVID-19 variant cases, and none of the B.1.351 (South African), P.1 (Brazilian), or B.1.525 (Nigerian) variants.

In Quebec, there are 3,443 confirmed COVID-19 variant cases to date, and 24,360 suspected cases.

"It is not currently under enhanced surveillance, as it has no demonstrated epidemiological or clinical impact," the Quebec Institute of Public Health said.