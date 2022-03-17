Quebec adds 19 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop by 39

Quebec reported another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including ICU cases, but added 19 new deaths on Thursday.

The number of deaths since March 2020 has risen to 14,232.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,034 after 63 people were admitted and 102 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

There are six fewer patients in ICU beds on Thursday, for a total of 50.

The province said 1,462 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past day. However, PCR testing is still not accessible to the general public. Of the 493 rapid antigen test results uploaded to the provincial database Wednesday, 396 were positive.

Health-care workers analyzed 15,663 samples on March 15.

The number of active cases in Quebec rose by 534 in the past 24 hours for a total of 13,238 and the positivity rate was 11.6 per cent on Thursday.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health-care workers administered another 5,830 vaccine doses into people's arms in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,543,224. Another 310,725 were given to Quebecers outside of the province.

Most of the shots given out in the past day (3,804) were booster doses.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Quebec, the province has administered 7,418,993 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 7,085,368 second doses covering 87 per cent of the population and 4,255,451 third doses covering 52 per cent of the population.