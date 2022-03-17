Quebec expands access to antiviral drug Paxlovid, soon available in pharmacies

Canada imposes economic sanctions on Belarusian defence officials

The federal government is levelling economic sanctions on 22 senior Belarusian officials. According to Global Affairs Canada, the officials are part of Belarus’s Department of Defence. The move comes 'in response to the Lukashenko regime's involvement in Vladimir Putin's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine,' the government says.

