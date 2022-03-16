Duhaime asks Quebec government to cancel all infraction tickets related to COVID-19 health measures

Eric Duhaime's Conservative Party of Quebec is calling for the cancellation of all infraction tickets related to COVID-19 health measures.

According to the Conservative leader, the Legault government has been unnecessarily repressive.

A report released two weeks ago showed 46,563 tickets issued between September 2020 and October 2021.

"We think it would be important for the government, in a gesture of unity, to abolish these 46,563 tickets of $1,500, which were mainly attributed to poor people, and give amnesty to these people in this exit of crisis," said Duhaime at a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the National Assembly.

In January, CTV News reported that as of Dec. 31, the province had issued just over 30,000 tickets in pandemic-related fines worth more than $45 million, but very few of them had actually been paid.

No less than 123 statements of offence per day were issued during the period in question, according to researchers at the Observatoire du profilage, part of the School of Social Work at the University of Montreal.

The tickets relate to gatherings, curfews, wearing masks, vaccination passports, and other measures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2022, with files from CTV News