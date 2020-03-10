MONTREAL -- The heads of Canada's prison service, as well as its parole board, will answer to members of parliament Tuesday about the death of 22-year-old Marylène Levesque.

She was murdered last January in a Quebec City hotel room during a sexual encounter with convicted killer Eustachio Gallese, who was on day parole.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Levesque's death, acknowledging that he stabbed her 30 times because he was jealous and feared rejection. He will serve 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

In 2006, the 51-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years after he killed his partner, Chantale Deschênes, by beating her with a hammer and stabbing her. He was also previously convicted of assaulting another partner.

Gallese was originally classified as a high-risk offender, before being re-evaluated as a moderate risk. By 2016, he was allowed out on supervised outings and was released to a halfway house last March.

The case has raised numerous questions about the parole board's decision to release him, as well as the lack of safety regulations when it comes to prostitution laws, as part of his parole strategy allowed him to meet women to respond to his "sexual needs."

Gallese first met Levesque at a massage parlour, where he had been banned for being aggressive. He admitted he developed a "certain attachment" to her, but felt threatened after she became distant.

Following her murder, the federal government announced that it would conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says he hopes to "determine whether or not correct protocols were followed in this case, and shine a light on which systemic changes could help ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again."

The hearing is expected to begin at 8: 45.a.m.