Predators trade Subban to Devils for Santini, draft picks
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 1:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 22, 2019 6:54PM EDT
Defenceman P.K. Subban is headed to the New Jersey Devils.
The Nashville Predators dealt the 30-year-old Toronto native to the Devils on Saturday ahead of the second round of the NHL draft.
New Jersey will give up defencemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies.
Subban has long been an elite NHL defenceman, but wasn't at his best with the Preds last season, tallying 31 points in 63 games.
Nashville general manager David Poile said he's been an integral part of the team.
"We appreciate P.K.'s contribution to the Predators and the Nashville community over the past three seasons, which have seen our organization have unprecedented success," he said in a statement.
