PQ immigration policy would reward those who settle outside Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 3:20PM EDT
If elected, the Parti Quebecois would try to convince immigrants to Quebec to live and work outside Montreal.
PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee unveiled the party’s immigration policy on Tuesday alongside spokesperson for immigration and diversity Catherine Fournier and spokesperson for regional development Sylvain Gaudreault.
Lisee said that should the party prove victorious in October’s election, they would try to reverse the current trend that sees 90 per cent of new Quebecers settling in Montreal.
To accomplish that, the PQ would implement a points system, with those agreeing to live in one of the regions receiving double the number of points as those who come to Montreal.
Lisee said that incentive would encourage new arrivals to populate areas suffering from labour shortages and aging populations.
He said there would be no minimum stay time to receive the points but didn’t believe immigrants would then move to Montreal if they had a home and job in the regions.
The PQ held onto its policy that any new immigrant would have to be able to speak French before arriving.
- With files from The Canadian Press
Latest Montreal News
- PQ immigration policy would reward those who settle outside Montreal
- Head of Quebec City mosque urges Ottawa to ban assault weapons
- Judge authorizes class-action against former impresario Gilbert Rozon
- Veteran Willy, sophomore Shiltz lead battle for Alouettes starting QB job
- Gas prices hit $1.50 in Montreal