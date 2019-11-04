MONTREAL – Power has been restored to the majority of Quebec homes after last week’s intense cocktail of rain and wind.

Hydro-Quebec workers were on the ground throughout the weekend, with the help of teams from other provinces and the U.S., to bring electricity back to almost a million customers affected by the storm.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, more than 57,000 Quebecers were left without power. Most of those homes are in the Estrie and Centre-du-Quebec regions. In Montreal, just over 650 homes remain in the dark.

“We understand that 48 hours without electricity is a long time, so we’ve been accelerating and I can assure you we are making all efforts to bring electricity to every home in Quebec,” said Eric Martel, Hydro-Quebec president and CEO, on Sunday.

“The work remaining is a lot more complex. Very often it’s behind the homes, so we don’t have access with our trucks and we have to bring special equipment.”

The Crown Corporation is reminding people not to approach power lines and to never use outdoor equipment, such as barbecues and generators, inside.