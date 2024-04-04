Power outages, school closures as snow hits Quebec
There are more than a quarter of a million homes without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
"In several places, power lines are down due to strong gusts of wind or the weight of broken tree branches," Hydro-Quebec notes. "We are mobilizing all available crews to work on restoring service as quickly as possible."
According to Hydro-Quebec, 286,722 households are without power as of 6:50 a.m.
The hardest-hit regions are Montreal (96,163), the Laurentians (83,838) and the Montérégie (32,268).
"For public safety, it is crucial that people not approach power lines," the Crown corporation stresses. "If you see electrical wires on the ground, please do not approach the area and call 911 to have the area secured."
Meteorologists say Montreal could see up to 20 centimetres of snow by the end of the weather system.
It is expected to start melting within the next few days, as the forecast predicts warmer weather by the weekend.
Hydro-Quebec adds that people should "absolutely not use outdoor equipment and devices inside" as fuel-burning heaters, lights, generators and portable stoves designed for outdoor use can cause asphyxiation or poisoning if used inside.
Snow in April is not unusual, points out CTV News' Lori Graham.
Montreal usually sees around 13 cm of snow during the month, and the biggest one-day snowfall recorded was 33.9 cm on April 9, 2000.
School closures
- Centre de services scolaire de Laval
- Centre de services scolaire des Affluents
- Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles
- Centre de services scolaire des Samares
- Lester B. Pearson School Board
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board
Riverside School Board
- Courtland Park International School
- Harold Napper School
- Mountainview School
Daycares
- CPE Dollard
- CPE Hebrew Foundation
- CPE Lachine
Additional closures
- Centre académique Fournier
- Centre d'intégration scolaire inc.
- Greaves Adventist Academy
- Hebrew Foundation School
- JEM Workshop
- Peter Hall School
- Rotiwennakehte School
- Ratihente:te High School
- Summit School
- Vanguard School
Trafalgar School for Girls says it will have a late start to the day, at 10 a.m.
The school notes that "doors and supervision will be as normal for anyone that arrives earlier. Regular classes will take place according to a modified schedule."
