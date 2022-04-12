Possible Laval bus disruptions, cancellations due to pressure tactics

Transit users in Laval are being asked to watch out for service disruptions and cancellations that are expected to happen throughout the day on Tuesday.

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) blames the disruptions on what it calls illegal pressure tactics by the bus drivers' union.

Monday, nearly 150 trips had to be cancelled, according to the STL, leaving more than 2,000 customers stranded.

It adds that some drivers have hesitated to follow a directive to refuse overtime.

The employer claims that the union's actions are in violation of a safeguard order by the Administrative Labour Court, decided last November.

Legal action is expected to be taken Tuesday by the STL to stop the pressure tactics.

To put an end to the labour dispute, the STL says it proposed last February that it call in an arbitrator, which it claims the union refused.

The collective agreement of the STL's 625 bus drivers, who are members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the FTQ, expired in August 2019.

The dispute is mainly about wages and inflation.

The STL, which covers more than 1,400 kilometres in the Laval territory, reported two weeks ago that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its ridership has still not reached 60 per cent of its usual level and revenues are suffering.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2022.