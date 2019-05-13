

CTV Montreal





Laval police, the Sureté du Quebec, and the RCMP are increasing patrols at areas popular with organized crime groups following several deadly attacks in Montreal's suburbs.

Laval police, with colleagues from other forces, are launching what they call Project Repercussion, which entails putting more officers in uniform in areas where gangsters frequently congregate including bars and restaurants.

Salvatore Scoppa, 49, was shot and killed outside a hotel in Laval earlier this month, on Wednesday Francis Turgeon was murdered in Repentigny, and then on Friday a 25-year-old man was killed at a pizzeria in Brossard.

The most recent murder that appears to be related took place in Terrebonne on Sunday evening, outside a residential home.

Laval police director Pierre Brochet said it was unacceptable that officers have yet to locate the man who shot and killed Scoppa, especially since two murders in the suburbs have taken place in public.

"We will not hesitate to double our efforts to maintain the security of citizens," said Brochet.

To that end police will be diverting resources to the fight against organized crime, including collecting information about drug sales, prostitution, fraud, and contraband.