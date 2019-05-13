

CTV Montreal





A 42-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening outside a home in the Montreal suburb of Terrebonne.

Witnesses said the gunman ran away from the intersection of Asselin St. and Ubald-Chartrand St., possibly into nearby farmland.

Police officers spent the night at the scene and Terrebonne police quickly called in the Sureté du Quebec for assistance in the investigation.

The current theory is that members of organized crime groups are fighting each other.

This month there have been three deadly shootings, starting with the murder of Mafia member Salvatore Scoppa outside a hotel in Laval, then followed by a shooting Friday at a pizzeria in the South Shore suburb of Brossard.

Police in several suburbs have said they will increase their patrols near locations that are known to be frequented by gangs.