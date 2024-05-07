Montreal police, prosecutors launch project to better address strangulation cases
Montreal police (SPVM) and the Quebec prosecutor's office are launching a pilot project to help authorities better address domestic violence-related strangulations.
Police say strangulation deserves particular attention because a person who is assaulted in that way by their partner is at far greater risk of being killed by them in the future.
They say the pilot project will focus on teaching police and prosecutors how to better identify and respond to domestic violence cases in which strangulation is a factor.
Officers will get specific training, while victims will be offered more support and given information about the different symptoms they might experience in the coming hours and days.
The prosecutor's office says the project will help authorities do a better job of gathering evidence in strangulation cases to ensure that perpetrators can be charged.
Police say in a news release that the project is based on similar initiatives in the United States and will be deployed in eastern Montreal for an 18-month period.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.
