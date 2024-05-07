MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Map shows where the ticks are in Quebec -- and where they're headed

    A tick is seen in this file photo. (Pexels) A tick is seen in this file photo. (Pexels)
    Public health researchers have released a new map showing where Quebecers are likely to run into ticks that can carry Lyme disease.

    Deer ticks (or black-legged ticks) have been detected throughout the Island of Montreal, the Eastern Townships and near some cities like Quebec City, Trois-Rivières and Gatineau.

    As they adapt to climate change, ticks and the animals that carry them are expected to spread further north, east, and west.

    With climate projections, Quebec's public health institute is predicting that by the end of the decade, disease-carrying ticks will spread throughout the Outaouais. By 2050, they'll spread throughout southern Quebec, and by 2080, only pockets of the province will be tick-free.

    Here's the interactive map:
     

