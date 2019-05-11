

The Canadian Press





A police investigation is underway after a man was murdered on Friday night in Brossard in Pizzeria Sofia, a restaurant in the DIX30 shopping complex.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m.

According to Longueuil police spokesperson Melanie Mercille, the suspect then fled on foot towards Highway 10.

The victim, who died in hospital, was a 25-year-old man.

Mercille said that the suspect is still at large and that police have yet to establish a possible motivation for the crime.

A torched vehicle was found near the scene on Chemin des Prairies.

There was also a gun that was found around the corner from Pizzeria Sofia.

Mercille could not confirm whether either of them were related to the shooting.

Residents are surprised that such a crime took place in the area.

"It looks like things are getting tougher," one person said on Saturday. "I thought that [type of crime] was south of the border."

"I guess Brossard's kind of quiet...so yeah I'm surprised," another person added.

Recent shootings in public areas

The shooting marks the second time in seven days that someone in the greater Montreal area has been shot in a public place.

On May 4, 49-year-old Salvatore Scoppa was shot in a hotel off Highway 15.

That shooting was linked to organized crime and the suspect has yet to be apprehended.