Police swat team in Montreal North apartment, fire department called to scene
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 7:18AM EST Last Updated Thursday, February 11, 2021 8:53AM EST
MONTREAL -- The Montreal police (SPVM) swat team was called to intervene in an apartment building in Montreal North after an injured man was found lying in a hallway Wednesday night.
Pie-IX Blvd. northbound was closed between Charleroi St. and Henri-Bourassa Blvd. due to the police operation, and police were giving few details into the nature of the incident.
The building was reportedly evacuated.
The Montreal fire department (SIM) responded to the incident around 8:30 a.m. when someone tripped the fire alarm and may have set something on fire inside the building.
-- this is a developing story that will be updated.
