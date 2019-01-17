

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deby Aisha Francois has been missing since Dec. 26. Her family is concerned for her safety.

The girl is black, 1.47 metres (4’8”) tall, weighs 45 kgs (100 lbs.), has black hair and dark eyes. She speaks French. Police say she could be anywhere in the Montreal area.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.