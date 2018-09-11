Featured Video
Police say social media threat against Beaconsfield High School was "unfounded"
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:55AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:41PM EDT
A case of mistaken identity on social media forced the closure of Beaconsfield High School on Tuesday.
Police were contacted early in the morning when a mass shooting threat made against a ‘BHS’ began circulating on social media.
“Warning: SCHOOL SHOOTING SCHEDULED 4TH BLOCK @BHS… ITS GONNA BE WORTH IT,” the original post, dated September 10th, reads. “MY GOAL IS 20-30 STUDENTS DEAD. (Run, I Love A Good Hunt.)
The order to close the school was posted to the Lester B. Pearson’s website just before 5 a.m., and board spokesperson Jim Hendry confirmed that parents were sent a message around 9 a.m.
Police conducted an investigation on-scene, and later confirmed that the threat was "unfounded."
Upon further investigation , it was established that the wording of the threat matched one made earlier this week against Brunswick High School in Glynn Country, Georgia.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly circulating the threat via AirDrop, a social media app on Apple phones.
According to The Brunswick news, the boy was charged with making terroristic threats, and the disruption of a public school – though school officials told the newspaper that it was an “empty threat.”
Montreal police believe the tweet was re-circulated among teens in the West Island, causing a palpable stir.
For the moment, however, police say there is not threat to staff and students of Beaconsfield High School.
Classes are expected to resume tomorrow.
