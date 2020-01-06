MONTREAL -- A man who escaped legal custody in hospital on the North Shore of Montreal has been found and re-arrested.

Marco Cloutier, 41 left Pierre-Le Gardeur Hospital in Terrebonne on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7:28 p.m. He was there for a court-imposed psychiatric assessment concerning charges of break and enter and robbery.



He was found and re-arrested on Wednesday at the Lanaudiere Hospital in Joliette.

He is expected to appear in court in Laval to face charges related to evading legal custody and breach of conditions.

