MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) have erected a perimeter around St-Claire Elementary School in Brossard while investigating an incident.

The nature of the incident is still unclear. 16 police cars are on-site. No injuries have been reported.

The school's administration says students are safe inside the building. It's asking parents to pick up their kids at 3:05 p.m.

INVESTIGATORS ARE ON-SITE

"For now, I cannot surmise the nature of the event," said SPAL spokesperson Melanie Mercille.

Investigators are on the scene, according to SPAL spokesperson Ghyslain Vallières. He told CTV more information will become available in the coming hours.

Police are blocking the entrances and exits of the school as a "preventative" measure, said Vallières.

Preschoolers have left the building as per their regular schedule, according to Vallières.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.