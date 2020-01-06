MONTREAL -- Police on the North Shore of Montreal are asking the public for help in finding a man who has escaped legal custody.

Marco Cloutier, 41 left Pierre-Le Gardeur Hospital in Terrebonne on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7:28 p.m. He was there for a court-imposed psychiatric assessment concerning charges of break and enter and robbery.

Cloutier is 5'5" (1.60 m) tall and thin. He has a slim face, is clean shaven and has shaved brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos, including a scorpion on his left forearm and a spider web on his left hand.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a black sweater with a round white logo on the chest and white lettering on the left sleeve. Under his sweater, he had another long-sleeved black shirt. He left on foot wearing hospital slippers.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cloutier.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately and not intervene.

Any information that could help locate the man can be passed along to the Terrebonne / Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines / Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police service by calling 450-471-4121 or make an anonymous and confidential call to Info-Crime at 1-800-711-1800, mentioning file number TRB-200103-033.