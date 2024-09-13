MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec to make RSV vaccine free for certain priority groups

    This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colourized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colourized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File) This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colourized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colourized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File)
    Share

    The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine will be offered free of charge to certain priority groups this fall, the Quebec government announced Friday.

    Quebec hopes to achieve "immunization against this infection" as well as a "reduction in the complications associated with it."

    People aged 60 and over residing in long-term care centres (CHSLDs) and intermediate resources supporting the autonomy of seniors will therefore be able to be vaccinated free of charge against RSV, as will those aged 75 and over living in private seniors' residences (RPAs).

    This Health Ministry's decision was made following an opinion from the Quebec Immunization Committee, which pointed out in July that seniors living in residential settings are among the groups most at risk of encountering serious complications caused by RSV.

    RSV causes cold-like symptoms that are generally mild but can sometimes lead to a serious respiratory infection in more vulnerable people or worsen existing medical conditions.

    RSV infections are a common cause of hospitalization and death among seniors, noted the Quebec Immunization Committee.

    In addition, the government announced that preventative treatments for babies will also be available starting this fall.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News