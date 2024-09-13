Quebec to make RSV vaccine free for certain priority groups

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine will be offered free of charge to certain priority groups this fall, the Quebec government announced Friday.

Quebec hopes to achieve "immunization against this infection" as well as a "reduction in the complications associated with it."

People aged 60 and over residing in long-term care centres (CHSLDs) and intermediate resources supporting the autonomy of seniors will therefore be able to be vaccinated free of charge against RSV, as will those aged 75 and over living in private seniors' residences (RPAs).

This Health Ministry's decision was made following an opinion from the Quebec Immunization Committee, which pointed out in July that seniors living in residential settings are among the groups most at risk of encountering serious complications caused by RSV.

RSV causes cold-like symptoms that are generally mild but can sometimes lead to a serious respiratory infection in more vulnerable people or worsen existing medical conditions.

RSV infections are a common cause of hospitalization and death among seniors, noted the Quebec Immunization Committee.

In addition, the government announced that preventative treatments for babies will also be available starting this fall.