Quebec legislature adopts motion ensuring no eligibility certificates needed to receive health care in English

A motion declaring that Quebecers are not required to present certificates of eligibility to receive health care in English was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly on Thursday.

The motion, introduced by Liberal MNA André Fortin, garnered unexpected support across all parties, which surprised the opposition Liberals. It passed with 105 votes in favour.

The motion follows ongoing criticism and widespread confusion over Quebec's new French-language directives for the health-care network, released on July 18. The directives mandate that all communications, including oral, must be in French.

Quebec's French language Minister, Jean-François Roberge, attempted to ease concerns but was met with scepticism from anglophone groups demanding a meeting with Roberge and Health Minister Christian Dubé.

In mid-August, Roberge met with some representatives of the English-speaking community, though Dubé did not attend.

Following the meeting, Roberge said a new directive would be issued to clarify the situation and address the concerns of the English-speaking community.

"We, as an opposition, have limited tools to try to force the government to take action, to recognize mistakes, to make commitments to the population, and a motion is one of the tools we have in our arsenal of parliamentary options to try and push the government to do the right thing," said Greg Kelly, the official opposition critic for relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, in an interview.

In a post on X, the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), a group that advocates for the English-speaking minority, said it was "delighted" by the unanimous vote.

The motion has been sent to the heads of Quebec's local health-care agencies.

The Liberals said the government still needs to clarify how Bill 96 can work without reducing anglophones' access to health and social services.