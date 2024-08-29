Montreal pastry shop wins top prize from Paris-based La Liste

A Montreal pastry chef has won an international award for his work, making him the only Canadian on "La Liste's" Special Pastry Awards.

The award might be new, but the popularity of Christian Campos's boulangerie is not.

An early morning line of clients is often spotted at 1315 Ontario Street East in front of Farine & Cacao.

One client told CTV News that he drove 45 minutes to get to the shop.

Farine & Cacao earned the Paris-based La Liste's "Pastry Discovery Gem Award."

Known as the world's best restaurant selection, La Liste says these modern artisanal pastries are top.

"We are proud of the prize," said Campos. "We're delighted."

Chef Christian Campos combines his love of cooking and visual arts in his creations at Farine & Cacao. (Christine Long, CTV News)

After working at Patisserie de Gascogne and The Ritz-Carlton, Campos set out on his own, founding Farine & Cacao. He's earned many accolades, but this is the biggest one.

Campos says his creations are inspired by his love of art - and chocolate.

"I studied visual arts and I love chocolate and it is in all we do," he said.

La Liste's 2024 edition of the pastry special awards sampled around 3,000 shops around the world to find the very best, and, in their opinion, it doesn't get any sweeter than the Montreal gem on Ontario Street.

Farine & Cacao in Montreal won a top prize from the influential Paris-based La Liste. (Christine Long, CTV News)