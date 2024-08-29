Get ready foodies! Michelin guide coming to Quebec in 2025

The Michelin Guide is coming to Quebec.

Joining Vancouver and Toronto, the Belle Province will become the third locale in Canada for the iconic restaurant guide.

"Quebec's culinary scene shines a light on the rich heritage and traditions of the province, attracting travellers on the lookout for remarkable and tasty experiences," said Michelin Guides international director Gwendal Poullennec in a news release. "I look forward to revealing what my famously anonymous Inspectors discover for the inaugural selection."

The news release adds that Quebec's reputation for renowned chefs and up-and-coming talent mixing traditional and "avant-garde cooking techniques" made it a prime destination for the guide.

The first Michelin Guide Quebec selection will come out in 2025. Anonymous inspectors are already in Quebec hitting up the best spots in the province. They will award restaurants one, two or three stars to those with "unparalleled cuisine" in addition to the "Bib Gourmand" section highlighting restaurants with quality food at great prices.

Michelin is teaming up with the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Quebec on the project.

"Quebec is a rich multicultural mosaic, which gives Quebec's cuisine an invaluable uniqueness," said Alliance CEO Geneviève Cantin. "It is with immense pride that all of our partners welcome the arrival of the Michelin Guide across the Province of Québec, which will further showcase our local artisans on the international stage."

To be rated in the guide, restaurants must hit the following five criteria:1) quality products;

the harmony of flavours;

the mastery of cooking techniques;

the voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine;

consistency between each visit and throughout the menu (each restaurant is inspected several times a year).

Other new additions to the guide announced in 2024 are Mexico and Texas.