Quebec again calls for the resignation of federal representative to combat Islamophobia
Quebec is calling for the departure of Canada's special representative responsible for combating Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby.
In a letter to CEGEPs and universities, she recommended increasing the number of Muslim, Palestinian and Arab professors on campus.
The information, first reported by Le Journal de Québec, was confirmed Friday morning by The Canadian Press.
The news agency was able to consult Elghawaby's letter.
Quebec Minister of Higher Education Pascale Déry quickly took to social media to express her indignation and demand the resignation of the special representative.
"Amira Elghawaby must mind her own business,' said Déry. "The simple fact of suggesting the hiring of professors on the basis of religion goes against the principles of secularism, but also the criteria related to excellence in our institutions."
According to Déry, Elghawaby has "insulted" Quebecers "on several occasions."
"She has no legitimacy to ask our colleges and universities what to do. We repeat: she must resign," she said.
The minister ended her message by stating that anti-Semitism is on the rise on campuses.
"I will spare no effort to ensure that our institutions do everything possible to restore a healthy and safe climate for all students and to counter bullying and hatred," she promised.
In 2019, Amira Elghawaby sparked controversy in Quebec when she wrote in a column that Quebecers seemed influenced by "anti-Muslim sentiment."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2024.
-
-
-
-
-
-
