Quebec pays $13.5 million to relocate the comedy school

The Quebec government is paying $13.5 million to the École nationale de l'humour to help it acquire a building in Montreal's Latin Quarter, where it will relocate.

Culture and Communications Minister Mathieu Lacombe made the announcement Friday morning.

The École nationale de l'humour building, located on Sherbrooke Street East in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood, has become "unsuitable and too cramped" to maintain activities at this time, according to a government news release.

The institution has been located there since 2004.

The new building will allow the school to "benefit from a modern and functional environment" in order to train the comedians of the future.

As part of the relocation project, the school's new buildings will be renovated, and their heritage qualities will be highlighted and specified.

The government indicates in its news release that this new address will also help revitalize the Latin Quarter, which has been affected by many departures in recent years.