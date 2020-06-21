MONTREAL -- Quebec’s provincial police (the SQ) major crimes unit is asking the public for assistance in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a motorcyclist Saturday.

According to the SQ, on June 20 around 2:45 p.m., a person driving a Camaro hit a motorcycle throwing the rider off his bike near 4919 St-Joseph St. in Ste-Perpetue, about an hour-and-a-half east of Montreal.

Police arrived on scene and located the suspect vehicle approximately one kilometre away.

The suspect fled leaving his red 1986 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 behind. Contrary to Saturday’s reports, there is believed to be only one occupant of the car, according to police.

The SQ is asking any who may have witnessed the accident to come forward.

A sport-utility-vehicle (SUV) driver and/or occupants may have witnessed the accident.

Those with information are asked to contact the SQ’s criminal investigation centre at 1-800-659-4264.