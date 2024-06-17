MONTREAL
    • Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40

    FILE: Emily Adejor (10) beats the heat as she runs through a water fountain in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes FILE: Emily Adejor (10) beats the heat as she runs through a water fountain in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.

    "Daily highs between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius followed by overnight lows above 20 degrees Celsius are expected," Environment and Climate Change Canada notes. "Humidex values will exceed 40 in the afternoon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday."

    The Quebec Health Ministry, along with the environmental agency, are asking people to take precautions during the heat:

    • Drink six to eight glasses of water a day before feeling thirsty;
    • Avoid alcoholic beverages or caffeine;
    • Spend at least two hours a day in an air-conditioned or cool place;
    • Take at least one cool shower or bath or cool your skin with wet towels;
    • Limit physical activity;
    • Wear light clothes.

    Parents and guardians are being reminded to never leave a child or baby alone in a vehicle or poorly ventilated room, even for a few minutes.

    "Check on and be ready to help your loved ones, especially those who are vulnerable, disabled, mentally ill or living alone," the weather agency states. "Extreme heat can affect everyone's health. The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses and people with disabilities or mobility issues."

    Signs of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

    "Reduce your heat risk," Environment and Climate Change Canada notes. "Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day."

    Anyone with health-related questions is encouraged to call Info-Santé at 811.

    In case of emergency, call 911.

    The agency says both the heat and humidity should begin to ease by Friday.

