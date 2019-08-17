Featured Video
Police looking for missing 35-year-old woman
Stephanie Massicotte was last seen at a friend's house in Montreal North on Fri., Aug. 16, 2019. (Photo: SPVM)
Montreal police are looking for a 35-year-old woman who’s been missing since Friday.
Stephanie Massicotte was last seen that day at 9:00 p.m. at a friend’s house in Montreal North. Her relatives said they fear for her health and safety as she has made suicidal remarks.
She was wearing a light grey t-shirt, khaki pants, no shoes and Puma brand socks. She is known to frequent a CLSC in the area.
Massicotte stands 5’ tall, weighs 121 lbs and is a white woman with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
