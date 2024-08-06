MONTREAL
Montreal

Police locate missing 27-year-old woman

Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
Montreal police (SPVM) say they have located the missing 27-year-old woman in Longueuil.
 
Details and a description of the woman have been removed from this article.

