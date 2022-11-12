Police investigating 'suspicious death' of woman in Monteregie, Que.; man arrested

A woman was confirmed dead Saturday after she was found seriously injured in a Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu home, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

A man, whose relationship to the victim has not been confirmed by police, has been arrested.

On Saturday afternoon, a person dialled 911 because they were "worried about the absence of one of the residents" in the aforementioned home, explained provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

"On the scene, police found a seriously injured woman, who was confirmed dead on arrival at the local hospital," Tremblay said.

The man arrested was met by investigators Saturday evening.

The SQ's forensic identification team was deployed to analyze the scene, and an autopsy will be performed on the victim to determine the cause of death.

The SQ could not confirm the ages of the two people involved but said more details will be provided as the investigation continues.

Earlier Saturday evening, the SQ described the woman's death as "suspicious."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 12, 2022.