Environment Ministry opens administrative enquiry into Consignaction

The Ministry of the Environment launched an administrative investigation into Consignaction, the organization that oversees the implementation of the bottle deposit reform.

The minister for the environment made the announcement at noon on Thursday during a discussion with journalists at the National Assembly.

Benoit Charette explained that over the past few weeks, the government had made "several rinformation requests" to Consignaction and its operator, the Association québécoise de récupération des contenants de boissons (OQRCB), and that "unfortunately," the ministry had not received "appropriate follow-up."

"I can confirm that we have requested an administrative enquiry" to ensure that the two organizations are able to fulfil their mandate, explained the minister, adding that this enquiry will lead to "further delays" in the implementation of the deposit reform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 28, 2024.