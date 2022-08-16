Police investigating after car dealership window shot in Saint-Leonard

Montreal police are looking for answers after officers discovered a window was shot at a car dealership in the Saint-Leonard borough.

A citizen reported seeing a bullet impact in a window at the John Scotti vehicle dealership on Metropolitan Blvd. near Provencher Blvd.

Officers arrived at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday and investigated the scene.

"There was a bullet impact that was found on a building," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A perimeter was established, and investigators are still trying to determine where the shot came from and what time the shot went off.

There were no injuries, and no shell casings or other impacts were found.