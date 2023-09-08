Police investigating after body found at Quebec City incinerator

Quebec City police say a body was found at the site of the waste incinerator in the city's La Cité-Limoilou borough Friday morning.

The body was found shortly before 10 a.m. at 1210 Montmorency Boulevard by a group of passersby who were out for a walk, according to police spokesperson David Poitras.

Poitras was unable to provide further details — including whether the body was that of a man or a woman — since the investigation is in its early stages.

With files from Noovo Info and The Canadian Press