

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man in Laval.

A source has informed CTV News the deceased is Michail Michakis.

Multiple people called 911 around 12:45 a.m. Saturday to report hearing gunshots coming from an area near Le Boutillier Park.

Emergency crews arrived to discover the body of a 36-year-old man in his driveway behind a row of condominiums on Phil-Watson St.

Laval police Constable Stephanie Beshara said the death was pronounced at the scene.

"Because he was found in the driveway of his own residence it has the appearance of a targeted shooting," said Beshara.

"This has the appearance of organized crime but we're still looking at the investigation."

Crime scene investigators spent the night and most of the day going over the area in a search for clues for the identity of the shooter.

The Sureté du Quebec later took over the investigation because the murder involved a victim with ties to organized crime.

Police are not confirming the identity of the victim but said he had previous run-ins with the law.

This is the sixth murder of the year in Laval.

With a file from Max Harrold